Brushfire Torches 100 Acres, Closes SR-28 In Trinidad Vicinity

Brushfire Torches 100 Acres, Closes SR-28 In Trinidad Vicinity

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A brushfire near the Grant/Douglas County line brought traffic on a major highway to a standstill for several hours on Sunday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the blaze sparked in the Trinidad area at around 6 p.m. and spread to both sides of State Route 28 (SR-28), shutting down the highway for roughly five hours.

A Level 2 Evacuation Notice was issued for dozens of homes along SR-28 and the fire torched approximately 100 acres before being brought under control at around 7:15 p.m.

The highway was re-opened at around 11 p.m.

No structures were damaged or destroyed and no injuries were reported.

Sheriff's officials say the blaze was sparked by a car that caught fire along the shoulder of SR-28.

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Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Filed Under: news, state route 28, Trinidad, wildfire
Categories: KPQ News

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