Two Suspects Arrested In Connection To Washtucna Burglary

A pair of Lind residents are in jail after police say they were linked to a burglary in Washtucna that happened last week.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the crime occurred on July 9 at around 1:20 p.m. in the 200 block of State Route 261, where deputies responded after receiving reports of a man who was loading items that weren't his into a vehicle.

After arriving at the scene, deputies located a man matching the reporting party's description, and a woman who was found hiding inside an outbuilding at the property.

Both suspects, 50-year-old Tericia L. Spencer and 56-year-old Lowell L. Lindsey, were arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Lindsay is also facing an additional charge of possessing a controlled substance, which deputies reportedly found during a search of his person and vehicle.