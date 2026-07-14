Body Of Hiker Reported Missing By Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Found In Nat’l Forest

The body of a man who'd been reported overdue in returning from a hiking trip by the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office has been found in neighboring Whatcom County.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Steven Dorsett was discovered deceased in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest sometime over the weekend.

Dorsett had reportedly last been seen on June 24th near the Canyon Creek Trailhead just off State Route 20 about 16 miles east of Diablo.

Investigators say the Whatcom County resident may have been on his way to Corral Lake, but they didn't offer a specific location within the forest where his body was found, nor were any details provided regarding what might have happened to Dorsett.

Officials with the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office became involved in the search for Dorsett after it was learned he might have crossed into their jurisdiction from Whatcom County during his scheduled hike.