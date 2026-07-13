Leavenworth Man Arrested For Alleged Violent Threats Towards Social Security Offices In Wenatchee

An Upper Valley man is behind bars after police say he directed violent threats towards a local office of the federal government.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Kenneth D. Mayberry of Leavenworth was arrested on July 9, following an investigation that began after a Social Security Administration office in California notified local law enforcement about a threatening phone it claims to have received.

Investigators say Mayberry called the office threatening to drive his vehicle into the Social Security Administration office in the 100 block of South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee because he was angry over not receiving an expected check.

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Sheriff's officials also say they obtained a recording of the call, during which Mayberry also threatens to track down and shoot those who were responsible for withholding his payment.

It was also learned that Mayberry has twice been previously investigated by the Wenatchee Police Department for making alleged threats against the Social Security Administration offices in Wenatchee.

Due to the escalating nature of Mayberry's threats, the Sheriff's Office established the probable cause required to arrest him on charges of making threats to bomb or injure property.

He is now being lodged in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center pending an initial court appearance.