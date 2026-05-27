Cause Of Death Released For Moses Lake Man Found Dead At Summer Falls

Police in Grant County have released more details about a Moses Lake man who was found dead near Stratford over Memorial Day Weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body of 39-year-old Anthony James Mann was pulled from the waters above Summer Falls at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A subsequent autopsy conducted by the Grant County Coroner's Office has revealed that Mann's cause and manner of death was accidental drowning.

Mann had been reported missing as an at-risk adult due to a medical condition that police say could have prevented him from returning home after last being seen on May 15.

His unoccupied van was discovered near Trail Lake next to an irrigation canal upstream from Summer Falls on May 18.