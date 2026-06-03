One Injured When Car Rear-Ends Semi Truck On SR-28 Near Quincy

One person has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Tuesday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says it happened at around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 28 and Road U.7 Northwest, when a sedan rear-ended a semi-truck.

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One occupant of the sedan was transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the collision, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours while investigators worked the scene.

The State Patrol is still looking into the cause of the crash but troopers did not specify if intoxicants played a role in the incident.