Brushfire Blackens Landscape Southeast Of Ephrata, Threatens Structures
Fire crews in Grant County were called upon to stop a brushfire from getting out of control on Thursday afternoon.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the blaze erupted in the 13000 block of Road A.5 Northwest a few miles southeast of Ephrata.
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The flames spread to cover a little over an acre before firefighters with Grant County Fire District No. 13 and the Ephrata Fire Department were able to stamp them out.
Although the fire burned near to a building that is under construction, no structures - finished or otherwise, were damaged or destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
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Gallery Credit: ASHLEY SOLLARS