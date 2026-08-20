Police Seeking Tips About Hiker Who Went Missing At Ingalls Creek Near Leavenworth

Authorities in Chelan County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing hiker.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Chad Pietrok was last seen nine days ago on August 11th at the Ingalls Creek Trailhead.

Pietrok was reportedly planning to hike through Ingalls Creek, the Esmeralda Basin, Vann Epps, Jack Creek, and the Eight Mile Trails, and could still be in any of these areas.

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Investigators say Pietrok was last known to be wearing a yellow or orange jacket and carrying a blue backpack and a yellow or gray tent.

Anyone with information regarding Pietrok's current whereabouts or who thinks they've seen him since August 11th is being asked to contact law enforcement.