Police Seeking Tips About Hiker Who Went Missing At Ingalls Creek Near Leavenworth
Authorities in Chelan County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing hiker.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Chad Pietrok was last seen nine days ago on August 11th at the Ingalls Creek Trailhead.
Pietrok was reportedly planning to hike through Ingalls Creek, the Esmeralda Basin, Vann Epps, Jack Creek, and the Eight Mile Trails, and could still be in any of these areas.
Get our free mobile app
Investigators say Pietrok was last known to be wearing a yellow or orange jacket and carrying a blue backpack and a yellow or gray tent.
Anyone with information regarding Pietrok's current whereabouts or who thinks they've seen him since August 11th is being asked to contact law enforcement.
Missing Persons in Washington State
The gallery of persons currently listed as missing on the MUPU list in Washington State. Each picture contains the missing person's name, when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help.
Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson