Adams County Police Seek Tips About Driver, Vehicle In Hit-&-Run Accident

Police in Adams County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspected hit-and-run driver.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it occurred on Tuesday (Aug. 18) at around 2:50 p.m. when the male driver of a white Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck was involved in a collision with another vehicle and left the scene without providing any identification or insurance information.

Investigators are now seeking any information the public might have about the man or the vehicle, which they say may have sustained damage to its driver's side taillight.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the truck is being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 509-659-1122. All tipsters can remain anonymous.