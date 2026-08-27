Little Giant Fire Surpasses 150,000 Acres, Grows 8,000+ In Hot, Dry & Windy Conditions

The largest wildfire in the history of Chelan County has established a new benchmark as it continues to scorch the landscape from Lake Wenatchee to Lake Chelan.

On Wednesday, the Little Giant Fire surpassed the 150,000-acre mark and is currently listed at 155,974 acres with 23% containment.

The blaze enlarged its fiery footprint by over 8,000 acres on Wednesday, as hot, dry, and windy conditions greatly increased fire activity.

A bulk of the fire's growth was seen on its northwest edges between Baldy and Stormy Mountains, where crews worked to contain 15 spot fires.

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Officials say the fire was also very active within the burn scar of the 2018 Cougar Creek Fire, where a noticeable expansion of its perimeter also occurred.

New mapping indicates the fire is now threatening over 6,000 structures, after already destroying at least 35 in the Entiat Valley since sparking from a lightning strike six weeks ago.

Over 2,300 personnel are currently assigned to the blaze, including reservists from the Washington National Guard, and firefighters are hopeful that cooler temperatures and elevated humidities over the fire zone to end the week and through the weekend will aid them in stymieing the flames.

Dozens of roads, trails, and recreational sites remain closed due to the fire, as evacuation notices continue for hundreds of nearby residents.

One firefighter has been injured battling the flames, but no other injuries or fatalities have been attributed to the fire.