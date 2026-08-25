Improved Weather Aids Containment Progress On Three Queens Fire Near Snoqualmie Pass

Firefighters are making decent progress in their efforts to contain what is currently the largest of several forest fires that are burning in Kittitas County.

The Three Queens Fire is torching timber at high altitudes on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Lake Kachess about six miles east of Snoqualmie Pass.

It was sparked by a lighting strike on July 15 and became more active earlier this month after essentially smoldering for its first several weeks on the landscape.

As of Tuesday (Aug. 25) morning, the blaze is listed as having an approximate size of 7,258 acres with 13% containment.

The fire's location on steep and unstable terrain has been consistently challenging for crews, who are beginning to make some inroads on corralling the flames thanks to improved weather conditions in recent days.

Numerous evacuations remain in effect for hundreds of residents in the area, as a bevy of roads, trails, and recreational sites continue their closures due to the fire.

There are currently a total of 911 personnel assigned to the blaze, including multiple apparatus and suppression aircraft.

Thus far, no structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.