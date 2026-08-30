Fire Damages Wenatchee Home, Displaces Six Residents

A Wenatchee residence has damages following a fire on Friday afternoon.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says crews responded to the blaze in the 100 block of South Delaware Avenue at around 3:30 p.m., and arrived at the scene to find flames on the front porch of the single-story home.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down within 10-15 minutes and prevented them from spreading into the attic space of the residence.

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Despite their efforts to contain the fire, the home sustained significant enough damage to render it uninhabitable and displaced as many as six residents, who are now receiving temporary shelter and other assistance from the American Red Cross.

Only one of the home's occupants was present when the fire broke out, and they escaped without injury.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.