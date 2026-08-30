Coulee Dam Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Sex Crimes Against Child Over Two-Year Period

An Okanogan County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for sex crimes against children.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington in Spokane says the 120-month sentence was handed down to 47-year-old Douglas Lee Clark of Coulee Dam by Judge Mary K. Dimke on Wednesday (Aug. 26).

Clark's term stems from his guilty plea to charges of abusive sexual contact of a minor.

Court documents indicate Clark admitted to investigators that he sexually touched the same female victim when she was age 10 and 11 on multiple occasions, to include rubbing her legs and fondling her genitalia with his hands when he believed she was asleep.

Prosecutors say Clark's abuses began in January, 2019 and continued until January, 2021.

Clark was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following his prison term.