Othello Hit-&-Run Suspect Identified, Turns Himself In To Police

A hit-and-run suspect who'd been wanted for damaging a gas station in Adams County has now been identified and is facing charges.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Jesus Angel Gonzalez of Pasco turned himself in to police on Wednesday after his employer contacted investigators regarding his identity and whereabouts.

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Gonzalez had been wanted for allegedly backing into a diesel pump with his pickup truck at a service station in the 2000 block of West Bench Road in Othello and leaving the scene without notifying attendants on Aug. 18.

Sheriff's officials say damages to the pump are estimated at $36,000.

Gonzalez was issued a criminal citation for unattended hit-and-run causing damage to property. He was not arrested nor booked into jail for the alleged crime.