Moses Lake Man Killed In Head-On Collision Near Royal City

One person is dead and another has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 4:45 p.m. on Dodson Road Southwest near Frenchman Hills Road Southwest when a sedan driven by 47-year-old Patrick Champion of Moses Lake crossed the center line and struck an oncoming sedan driven by 21-year-old Aram Garnick of Royal City.

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Champion sustained traumatic injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Garnick suffered unspecified injuries and was transported to Othello Community Hospital for treatment.

Deputies did not indicate if intoxicants played a role in the crash, which blocked traffic on Dodson Road for almost five hours and remains under investigation.