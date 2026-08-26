Okanogan County Teen Receives Award After Saving 9-Year-Old Boy From Drowning

An Okanogan County teenager is being recognized for his heroic actions that officials say likely saved a child's life earlier this month.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Kyan Woodrow was working as a lifeguard at the Okanogan City Community Pool on Aug. 11 when he was alerted about a 9-year-old boy in distress by another child at the scene.

First responders say the boy had dived into the deep end of the pool and failed to surface when Woodrow entered the water and swam to the bottom of pool to retrieve him and pull him from the water.

Woodrow then reportedly displayed precise resuscitation techniques in helping clear the boy's airways so he could regain his ability to breathe.

Paramedics say the boy had aspirated a large amount of water that he expelled during Woodrow's CPR, indicating that he likely would have drowned if not for the intervention.

EMS technicians arrived at the scene and took the boy to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak for further evaluation and treatment, and the boy survived the incident without any ephemeral or permanent injury.

Following the incident, a deputy who was at the scene that day submitted a letter to Sheriff Jodie Barcus, recommending Woodrow be recognized with the commendation of a Lifesaving Award for his quick actions and courageousness in aiding to save the boy.

After carefully reviewing the incident, Barcus concurred and Woodrow was presented with a Lifesaving Award during a meeting of the Okanogan County Commissioners in Okanogan on Tuesday.

In a statement on social media, Barcus said "The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and our community are grateful for Kyan’s courage, his commitment to his training, and the actions of everyone involved that day. This is an excellent example of how preparation, teamwork, and the willingness to act can make a profound difference."

Woodrow is a student and multi-sport athlete at Okanogan High School.