Four Suspects Arrested In Connection To Bridgeport Stabbing

Four people have been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Douglas County last week.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it occurred at around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 17 at a convenience store in the 2600 block of Foster Creek Avenue in Bridgeport, where deputies responded to reports of an assault.

The 35-year-old male victim was not found at the scene but was later contacted by deputies at his residence in Bridgeport, where he was only able to provide scant details regarding his assailants.

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The man had reportedly walked home after being attacked and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After conducting a thorough investigation that included a painstaking review of video surveillance footage, detectives were able to identify four suspects they believe to be responsible for the crime.

Thirty-nine-year-old Heliodoro Luquin Xhurape; 32-year-old Iris Gail Marroquin; 24-year-old Monica Marroquin-Mercado; and 21-year-old Eladio Marroquin, all of Bridgeport, were located and arrested without incident.

Each suspect was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for second-degree assault and criminal mischief.