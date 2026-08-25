AMBER Alert Cancelled For Wenatchee Infant With Special Medical Needs Who Was Feared Abducted

The Washington State Patrol has canceled an AMBER Alert for an infant from the Wenatchee Valley, after the child was located.

The Alert was issued for one-year-old Elrick Sailema on Monday morning, and was canceled after he was found yesterday afternoon.

Authorities say it was initially believed that the child's mother, 41-year-old Stephanie Gifford, had abducted him and possibly fled to the Portland area.

Officials did not disclose where Sailema was found, but say he was located safe and in good health.

Sailema has a medical condition that requires constant specialized care.