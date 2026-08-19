Wenatchee Police Investigating Discovery Of Dead Body Inside Parked Vehicle

Police in the Wenatchee Valley are investigating the discovery of a dead body in a public area on Tuesday (Aug. 18) afternoon.

The Wenatchee Police Department says officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle at a parking lot on the corner of South Mission Street and Orondo Avenue at around 4:11 p.m., and arrived at the scene to find a deceased man inside an SUV.

Investigators later identified the man as a 48-year-old Wenatchee resident, and say it does not appear that any foul play was involved in his death.

Detectives have finished processing the scene for evidence and the Chelan County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of the man's death.