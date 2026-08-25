Deadly Two-Vehicle Crash On SR-17 Near Warden Kills One, Injures Another

One person is dead and another has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Monday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 6:40 p.m. on State Route 17 about two miles south of Warden, when a sedan driven by 26-year-old Jessica Detwiler crossed the center line and struck an oncoming SUV driven by 21-year-old Karol Sanchez of Othello.

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Detwiler sustained traumatic injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Sanchez was seriously injured and airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for treatment.

Troopers say it's not yet known if intoxicants played a role in the fatal crash, which blocked traffic on the highway for several hours and remains under investigation.