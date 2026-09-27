Dust Storm Closes I-90, SR-261 Near Ritzville, Multiple Crashes Reported

Friday's gusty winds in Eastern Washington produced a dust storm that closed two major highways in the Columbia Basin.

Winds topping 50 mph stirred up clouds of dust that reached hundreds of feet in the air and reduced visibilities down to less than 20 yards in some areas on Friday afternoon.

The adverse conditions caused numerous vehicle collisions and resulted in the temporary closure of a portion of Interstate-90 near Ritzville and most of State Route 261 from Ritzville to Washtucna.

The roadways remained closed for several hours until conditions improved.