I-82 Closes Between Selah & Ellensburg Due To Brushfire Near Manastash Ridge

A major roadway in parts of Kittitas and Yakima Counties is back open today after being closed for several hours late Wednesday afternoon due to a wildfire.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says a 23-mile stretch of Interstate-82 (I-82) had to be shut down due to flames that raged very near the roadway and reduced visibilities due to smoke in the Manastash Ridge area.

The freeway was completely closed from Selah to Thrall Road and a detour was established for drivers to utilize State Route 821 as an alternate means of travel between Selah and Ellensburg.

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I-82 remained closed into the evening hours until crews from several local agencies were able to contain the fire and ensure public safety.

Officials have not indicated how many acres the fire burned nor what might have caused it to spark.