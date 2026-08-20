Overnight Fire Damages RV At Property Near Soap Lake

A Grant County RV has damage following an early Thursday fire.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 13 say a passerby reported smoke and flames coming from the RV at a property in the 1200 block of State Route 28 near Road A Northeast just outside Soap Lake at around 3:30 a.m.

Crews arrived at the scene a few minutes later and had the fire knocked down after about five minutes.

Although officials didn't issue a specific cause, they hinted the blaze may have been ignited by an unextinguished cigarette or candle.

No injuries were reported.