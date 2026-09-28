Delays, Detours For Drivers On Chumstick Hwy Until Mid-October

Delays, Detours For Drivers On Chumstick Hwy Until Mid-October

photo credit: Getty

Drivers using the Chumstick Highway in Chelan County will experience delays for the next several weeks beginning today.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the slowdowns will be caused by a project to re-pave and make other repairs to a 19-mile stretch of the vital artery between Lake Wenatchee and the eastern edge of Leavenworth.

A two-mile piece of the Chumstick will also be completely closed at Beaver Valley Road, where crews will be re-constructing a retaining wall.

DOT officials say the work is necessary after the road suffered damages due to flooding caused by a series of strong storms last December.

Motorists should plan for potentially-lengthy delays and detours during the project, which is expected to be wrapped up by mid-October.

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