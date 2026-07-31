Two Injured When Wrong Way Driver Slams Into Car Head-On Near Davenport

Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Lincoln County early Thursday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2 (US-2) about six miles east of Davenport, when a station wagon driven by 79-year-old Ruben E. Estrada of Spokane collided head-on with a sedan driven by 37-year-old Jerod W. Bancroft of Prosser.

Both drivers sustained injuries in the crash, with Estrada being transported via ambulance to Lincoln County Hospital in Davenport and Bancroft requiring an airlift to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Troopers say Estrada caused the accident by driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane of the highway and was cited for negligent driving.

A report from the State Patrol indicates that intoxicants did not play a role in the collision, which blocked traffic on US-2 for a number of hours.