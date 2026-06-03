NCW Police Issue Warnings To Parents, Kids After Rise In Illegal Use Of E-Bikes

Authorities in Ellensburg are issuing legal clarifications and warnings to the public after a recent increase in issues related to the use of electric motorcycles.

The Ellensburg Police Department says operators need to know the difference between electric motorcycles and electric-assisted bicycles (e-bikes), the latter of which will be governed by a series of new laws starting later this month.

Beginning June 11, all electric-assisted bicycles in Washington must have fully operable pedals, a motor rating of 750 watts or less, and meet one of the state's three classifications for e-bikes.

Officials say vehicles that do not meet the required criteria for an e-bike in Washington are likely regulated under other codes that apply to motorcycles, mopeds, or other motorized forms of transportation.

Police in the Kittitas County town say they've seen a rise in the illegal use e-bikes on city streets in recent months and are advising riders and parents alike that any vehicle operated on a public roadway must be in compliance with all state licensing, registration, insurance, equipment, and traffic laws.

They add that parents and guardians can be held liable for allowing a child to illegally operate an e-bike or any other motor vehicle.

The warnings come on the heels of a recent accident in the town of Woodland that was caused by two children on an e-bike who failed to yield at an intersection. Both kids were hospitalized with injuries and their parents were issued a citation for allowing them to ride the e-bike illegally on a public roadway.