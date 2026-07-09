Deadly Chelan Hills Fire Now 75% Contained, As Criminal Investigation Continues

The deadly Chelan Hills Fire in Douglas County is getting closer to finally being fully under control.

Officials say the blaze is now listed as 75% contained and holding at around 10,000 acres.

The fire sparked around midnight on the 4th of July and spread rapidly under a Red Flag Warning, forcing hundreds to evacuate and closing numerous major roadways, including U.S. Highway 97 and McNeil Canyon Road.

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\One person was killed while trying to escape the blaze in their vehicle, and dozens of homes and outbuildings were destroyed by the fire - which also injured several firefighters and torched one fire truck, while damaging another.

Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille says all evidence points to the fire being human-caused, and an investigation to find those responsible is now underway. He adds the charges leveled against any suspects could include manslaughter, since the fire has resulted in at least one death.

The official cause of the fire has not been released but speculation is that the intentional reckless use of fireworks was to blame.