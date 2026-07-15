Fire Blackens Over 400 Acres Of Wheatland Between Connell & Kahlotus

Hundreds of acres of agricultural land in Franklin County is now blackened due a Tuesday-evening fire.

The blaze sparked in an expanse of standing wheat near Stine Road between the communities of Connell and Kahlotus at around 5:20 p.m., quickly spreading in hot and dry conditions.

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Crews with Franklin County Fire District No. 1 assisted other responding agencies in establishing a containment perimeter around the fire, which grew to about 440 acres before being fully corralled by around 8 p.m.

Officials say the blaze was likely touched off by heat or sparks generated by farm equipment that was working the fields earlier in the day.

No structures were damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.