One Jailed Following Suspected Drive-By Shooting In Moses Lake Neighborhood

A Grant County man is in jail after police say he perpetrated a drive-by shooting in the Cascade Valley neighborhood of Moses Lake on Tuesday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 7900 block of Stanley Road Northeast at around 9:10 p.m.

Investigators recovered shell casings at the scene and witnesses reportedly told police about an SUV that may have been involved in the incident.

A short time later, deputies tracked down the suspect's vehicle a few blocks away in the 3200 block of Arrow Street, where they also detained its driver, 27-year-old Austin Bennett of Moses Lake.

After a search of Bennett and his vehicle turned up ammunition, a loaded magazine, and a .22 caliber rifle with no serial number, Bennett was placed under arrest.

He was then transported and booked into the Grant County Jail for suspicion of drive-by shooting, and his vehicle was seized as evidence.

There were no reports of property damage or injuries due to the alleged gunfire.

Sheriff's officials say it's not known what might have predicated Bennett's alleged crime nor if the incident was in any way gang-related, but did offer there is no threat to the general public.