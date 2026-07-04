Sheriff’s Office Searching For Possible Drowning Victim At Lake Chelan

Authorities are searching an area on the west side of Lake Chelan for a missing man who is feared to have possibly drowned.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Reinfeld tells KPQ News the man, who a reporting party said is in his 40s, went into the water near a residential area just north of Lake Chelan State Park at around 2:40 p.m.

Reinfeld says the man went under the water about 75 feet from shore and did not surface, and had not been seen for roughly 30 minutes by the time crews with Chelan Fire & Rescue and the Sheriff's Office began searching for him.

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Reinfeld adds the water in the area where the man reportedly went under is as deep as approximately 200 feet, and that at least one Sheriff's marine unit is involved in the search.

Contrary to reports by other media outlets, Reinfeld says there are currently no dive teams actively engaged in rescue or recovery efforts, and that despite his request for one from an assisting agency, it will likely be no sooner than Monday that a dive team could make their way to the scene.

Reinfeld says no other information is available regarding the missing man or the efforts to find him at this time.