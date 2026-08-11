17-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Being Tied To Rash Of Car Prowls At Soap Lake Golf Course

A Grant County teenager is in hot water with the law after police allege he was responsible for a series of vehicle prowls earlier this month.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the prowls occurred at a country club in the 19000 block of Golf Club Road Northwest near Lakeview Park on Aug. 1-2.

The Sheriff's Office says its Crime Reduction Team identified a 17-year-old boy as the possible suspect and subsequently established deputy surveillance at his home in Soap Lake, where he was reportedly seen transferring potentially-stolen property from a vehicle.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of three counts of second-degree motor vehicle prowl, and one count each of second-degree possession of stolen property, and second-degree theft.

Police are asking anyone who had their vehicle prowled while at the golf course on the dates in question to contact them about the possible retrieval of their missing property.