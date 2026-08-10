Three Queens Fire Triples In Size West Of Snoqualmie Pass, Prompting New Evacuations

A wildfire that had been slowly burning on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Kittitas County for three weeks has become more active in recent days.

The Three Queens Fire was sparked by lightning on July 15 about six miles west of Snoqualmie Pass near Hibox Lake, and has since grown to estimated size of 2,478 acres with 0% containment.

The blaze had only torched about 800 acres going into the weekend, but brisk winds dramatically increased fire activity and saw it more than triple in size over a 48-hour period.

The increase in activity and a spot fire ignited during the gusty winds prompted new evacuations for the surrounding vicinity, including a Level 3 Evacuation Notice for homes and cabins in the area of Cooper Lake, and a Level 2 notice for residents and recreationists to the west of Salmon la Sac and east of Lake Kachess.

A Level 1 Fire Advisory is also in effect for structures on the west side of Lake Kachess.

There are currently 160 personnel assigned to the fire, some of whom worked in crews on structure protection efforts in the vicinities of Cooper Lake and the Thorp Mountain Lookout on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say some suppression measures have been used to try and halt the spread of the flames, which are mostly raging through thick timber.

Northwest Complex Management Team 13 took command of the fire early Monday.

So far, there are no reports of any structures being damaged or destroyed.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.