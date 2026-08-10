Missing East Wenatchee Woman Found Dead Near Rock Island Dam

The body of an East Wenatchee woman who'd been missing since late last month has been found in the Columbia River.

The East Wenatchee Police Department says 47-year-old Ryan Miller was recovered in Chelan County near Rock Island Dam late last week.

Miller had been missing since the morning of July 30 when she was last seen in person leaving her residence at an assisted living facility to board a Link Transit bus.

About an hour later, surveillance cameras captured Miller walking in the direction of the Orondo Street boat ramp near Pybus Public Market across town in Wenatchee.

Police immediately conducted several searches of the river and the shoreline using sonar-equipped boats and drones, but were unable to locate her.

Investigators believe Miller had been intentionally seeking to enter the waters of the Columbia on the morning she disappeared.

At this time, East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says there's nothing to suggest foul play was in any way involved in Miller's death.