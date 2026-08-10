Sleeping 65-Year-Old Man Rescued After Pickup Truck Plunges Into Moses Lake At Blue Heron Park Boat Launch

One person is in critical condition, while another is being hailed as a hero for pulling them from a pickup truck after it plunged into Moses Lake last Thursday (Aug. 6) morning.

The Moses Lake Police Department says it happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Blue Heron Park when three people were attempting to launch a watercraft from a boat ramp, and the pickup rolled in reverse down the ramp and into the water.

A 65-year-old man who had been sleeping in the back of the truck and became trapped inside was rescued when a bystander swam to the truck and pulled him to shore.

The bystander then performed CPR on the man until medics arrived at the scene and took over those efforts.

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An investigation later revealed that the truck's gear selector was not in the park position when the accident occurred, but it's not known if it was somehow manually disengaged, slipped out of gear, or was ever properly placed in park to begin with.

Investigators say drug paraphernalia and packaging were found in and around the pickup, which was pulled from the lake and impounded as evidence.

Police say it's possible that charges will be filed in connection to the incident.

The man who was trapped and pulled to shore was last known to be in critical condition at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.