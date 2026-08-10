Four Juveniles Arrested For Spray Painting Graffiti In Othello

Four juveniles are facing charges in Adams County after police say an investigation connected them to a recent instance of tagging.

The Othello Police Department says officers responded to reports of several suspects spray painting graffiti in the 800 block of East Elm Street on Sunday (Aug. 9) evening, where they arrived to observe a group of juveniles that reportedly fled to evade being detained.

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Using neighborhood surveillance video and other investigative tools, police were able to identify four juveniles they believe are connected to the incident and arrested them on Monday (Aug. 10) for suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief.