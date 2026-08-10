Stolen Vehicle With Stolen Firearm Inside Leads To Two Arrests In Moses Lake

Two people are facing charges after being accused of separate crimes surrounding the same incident in Grant County.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to a truck stop in the 4300 block of Prichard Road last Thursday (Aug. 6) morning, after receiving reports about a stolen vehicle.

Arriving officers learned that 40-year-old Sara Gallagher of Moses Lake had taken the vehicle from 28-year-old Daniel Littlejohn of Ephrata, after he left her inside the vehicle to enter the truck stop.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators say Littlejohn was in the habit of giving the woman and several other people who frequent the truck stop rides in his vehicle when asked.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later in the 2700 block of Broadway Avenue, where they arrested Gallagher without incident and also discovered she'd made off with a firearm that was inside the car.

Littlejohn reportedly admitted to police the firearm was his, but the weapon turned out to be stolen, and he was also arrested later in the day.

Both Gallagher and Littlejohn were booked into the Grant County Jail, with Gallagher facing charges of motor vehicle and firearms theft, and Littlejohn facing charges of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.