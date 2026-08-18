Moses Lake Man Arrested After Alleged Threats To Kill Someone With Sword

A Grant County man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill someone with a sword on Sunday evening.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to reports of the threat at the Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex in the 900 block of Central Drive in Moses Lake, where arrived to learn the suspect, 34-year-old Jose Acala of Moses Lake, had allegedly just performed a series of spinouts in the parking lot before fleeing the scene.

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Acala was tracked down nearby a short time later on Bruce Street where police say he resisted arrest and assaulted at least one officer before being subdued by a K9 unit dog.

After being taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment of bite injuries, Acala was booked into the Grant County Jail for suspicion of first- and third-degree assault, felony harassment - making threats to kill, and reckless driving.