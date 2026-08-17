Police Investigating Possible Homicide After Drug Overdose Death At Gorge Amphitheater

A man has been jailed after police say he supplied illegal drugs to a concertgoer who died from an overdose at the Gorge Amphitheater over the weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the 27-year-old Olympia man is suspected to have died from drug poisoning on Sunday during a concert that was part of an electronic dance music festival at the venue.

Investigators say witnesses told them the man suddenly became ill after consuming the illicit substances and later died at the Amphitheater's medical facility.

After learning of the death, the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) launched an investigation and reportedly learned the victim had been sold the drugs he'd taken prior to dying by someone attending the concert.

INET detectives identified 28-year-old Quincy R. Travers as the man who allegedly sold the drugs to the victim and arranged a controlled buy which resulted in his arrest.

Travers was booked into the Grant County Jail for one count of delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, including one count each involving cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA that was allegedly found in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Sheriff's officials say the death is being investigated as a controlled substance homicide, and more charges could be leveled against Travers pending the results of an autopsy on the victim that is to be performed later this week.