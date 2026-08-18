An elderly Wenatchee man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found dead in rural Chelan County.

Chief Ryan Moody with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KPQ News this morning that the body of 86-year-old Carl Pruitt was found on Monday evening in a remote area near the end of White River Road about 30 miles northwest of Lake Wenatchee.

Pruitt had last been seen at the north end of Wenatchee on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 15, and his pickup truck was last seen heading northbound on Horse Lake Road in Wenatchee the following afternoon.

A Silver Alert was issued for Pruitt by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the Wenatchee Police Department late Sunday.

Moody says more details about the discovery of Pruitt's body are pending for release later today, but he did confirm that foul play is not currently suspected in his death, although he cautioned that the investigation is still in its early stages.

Pruitt is the third elderly person, and the second who was the subject of a Silver Alert, to be found deceased in the rural parts of the Chelan/Douglas County area over the past two months.