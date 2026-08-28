Dog Dies After Exposure To Toxic Algae Blooms At Crescent Bar, Health Officials Issue Warning

Health officials in Grant County are issuing a water quality warning for the Crescent Bar area after the death of pet dog this week.

The Grant County Health District says the warning is being issued due to the presence of toxic algae in the waters off the areas of Trinidad Beach to Chinook Park that likely contributed to the animal's death.

Officials say the dog had spent time in the affected waters on Wednesday (Aug. 26) and passed away a short time later, after showing signs of cynotoxin poisoning, which is caused by exposure to harmful agents found in algae blooms.

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“Pets are part of the family, and our hearts are with the dog’s owners as they grieve this sudden loss,” said the Health District's Environmental Health Manager, Stephanie Shopbell, said in a prepared statement issued Thursday. “This death is a serious indication that a toxic bloom may be present. Please keep your family and pets safe by avoiding contact with water in this area until more information becomes available. Remember to always check before you go, and when in doubt, stay out.”

The Health Department is currently working to post signage warning about the possible presence of toxic algae in the impacted area, and is also in the process of collecting samples for testing.

The water quality warning will remain in effect until further notice.