Brushfire Closes Interstate-90 Near Thorp In Kittitas County

Interstate-90 is fully open once again after being closed in Kittitas County for several hours due to a brushfire on Monday (Aug. 17) afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says the closure impacted several miles of the freeway near Thorp as the fire burned nearby, creating numerous safety concerns for motorists, including reduced visibility due to smoke, a large amount of emergency traffic, and flames near the roadway.

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The closure was enacted at around 2:30 p.m. and initially impacted all lanes of I-90 before being reduced to include only the westbound lanes of the freeway.

The interstate was fully re-opened by around 6 p.m. after the fire was contained by crews from several local agencies.

It's not yet known how many acres the fire burned nor what caused it to spark.