Employees At Moses Lake Business Assist Police With Capture Of Prowling Suspect

An Adams County man is behind bars after police say he led officers on a foot pursuit after allegedly prowling cars at a Moses Lake restaurant last week.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to reports of a man who was allegedly attempting to break into vehicles at a parking lot in the 500 block of East Wheeler Road at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Police say they arrived at the scene to witness 40-year-old Ivan Montejano of Lind flee after noticing their presence.

Officials say Montejano briefly evaded officers after attempting to hide at another nearby business, but was then chased by several of its employees, who tracked him down and detained him until police were able navigate a fence and caught up.

After being arrested and taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Montejano was booked into the Grant County Jail for vehicle prowling and resisting arrest, as well as several outstanding felony warrants.