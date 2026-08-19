DUI Suspect Amazingly Unhurt After Rollover Crash On BNSF Railroad Tracks In Wenatchee

A DUI suspect is unhurt and facing charges after a single-vehicle accident in the Wenatchee Valley this week.

The Wenatchee Police Department says the driver was intoxicated when they attempted to drive their pickup truck over a series of elevated railroad tracks, causing the vehicle roll several times before coming to rest against a chain link fence on the far side of the tracks.

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Incredibly, the driver emerged from the rollover crash without injury, but was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for driving while intoxicated.

The railroad tracks are owned by Burlington Northern Sante Fe.

Police did not release the driver's name, gender, or any other identifying information.