Spokane Valley Man Injured After Being Struck By Bus Near Gorge Amphitheater
A Spokane County man has injuries after police say he was struck by a bus near the Gorge Amphitheater in George early Friday (Aug. 14) morning.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 1:30 a.m. when 29-year-old Alexis Eduardo Morga-Sevilla of Spokane Valley was walking near Silica Road Northwest and Sagecliffe Road Northwest, when Morga-Sevilla was hit by the bus driven by 69-year-old Mark Wanke of Ephrata.
Morga-Sevilla sustained unspecified injuries in the collision and was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe Morga-Sevilla may have caused the accident by suddenly stepping out in front of the bus, and say that he was clad in dark-colored clothing from head to toe at the time, which made it especially difficult for him to be seen.
Sheriff's officials say the incident remains under investigation.
8 Important Washington State Back-to-School Safety Tips
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster