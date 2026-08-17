Spokane Valley Man Injured After Being Struck By Bus Near Gorge Amphitheater

A Spokane County man has injuries after police say he was struck by a bus near the Gorge Amphitheater in George early Friday (Aug. 14) morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 1:30 a.m. when 29-year-old Alexis Eduardo Morga-Sevilla of Spokane Valley was walking near Silica Road Northwest and Sagecliffe Road Northwest, when Morga-Sevilla was hit by the bus driven by 69-year-old Mark Wanke of Ephrata.

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Morga-Sevilla sustained unspecified injuries in the collision and was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe Morga-Sevilla may have caused the accident by suddenly stepping out in front of the bus, and say that he was clad in dark-colored clothing from head to toe at the time, which made it especially difficult for him to be seen.

Sheriff's officials say the incident remains under investigation.