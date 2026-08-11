Coulee City Man Arrested After Alleged Ephrata Theft, Police Pursuit In Rural Quincy

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he led them on a vehicle pursuit while in possession of stolen property.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened early Monday after reports that 38-year-old Cody Seely of Coulee City had stolen a hydraulic radiator from an address in the 3000 block of Road E Northwest.

Deputies reportedly spotted Seely driving a flatbed truck with the stolen item in plain view in the rural Quincy area, where he led them on a chase that ended when he crashed the vehicle into an irrigation canal.

Seely was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for suspicion of first-degree theft, felony eluding, and first-degree criminal trespassing.