Warden Man Arrested For Vandalizing Building With Graffiti

A Grant County man has been arrested after police say he vandalized at least one building with graffiti.

The Warden Police Department says 31-year-old Victor Cano of Warden was seen purchasing several cans of spray paint at a convenience store before going to a neighboring structure and using the paint to tag several of the building's exterior walls.

Officers obtained witness statements and video surveillance footage linking Cano to the crime, and he was later arrested at a residence in the 300 block of South Harrison Street.

Cano is now facing two counts of third-degree malicious mischief.