Hikers Spot New Wildfire (Paddy Go) On Wenatchee River Ranger District

As several established wildfires continue burning on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, officials are reporting a new fire start within the same jurisdiction.

The U.S. Forest Service says the Paddy Go Fire was spotted on Monday (Aug. 10) by hikers on the Wenatchee River Ranger District.

Officials say the new blaze is already between 5-10 acres and is torching timber in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness to the southeast of Granite Mountain.

A small team of smokejumpers is already working the fire along with three rappelers and several helicopters.

The blaze is reportedly located in steep, austere terrain which is impossible to access directly from the ground, but firefighters are inserting pumps and hose lines nearby using water from French Pothole Lake for suppression.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.