Two Teens Arrested For Vicious Robbery & Assault In Ellensburg

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to an assault and robbery that occurred in Ellensburg three months ago.

The Ellensburg Police Department says the crimes were committed on May 24 in an alleyway attached to the 400 block of North Ruby Street, when two males approached two juveniles who were on their bicycles.

Investigators say the suspects assaulted the juveniles before holding a knife to their throats while robbing one of them of an item of personal property.

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During their investigation of the incident, police reportedly obtained surveillance video of the entire crime from a nearby resident and subsequently located the two suspects, a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, on July 20.

After surveilling the pair for over two weeks, detectives were finally able to execute a search warrant at a residence on McDonald Road where they were both arrested.

The two teens were booked into jail on charges of robbery and assault.