Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Tips About Overdue Hiker

Police in Okanogan County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Whatcom County man who is reportedly overdue in returning from a hiking trip.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Steven Dorsett was last seen on June 24 near the Canyon Creek Trailhead just off State Route 20 about 16 miles east of Diablo.

Investigators say he may have been on his way to Corral Lake, but the details of his hike and the exact route he'd planned to take are unknown.

Sheriff's officials say Dorsett's plans could have also included the locations of Big Craggy; Harts Pass; the Pacific Crest Trail; and the Pasayten Trail, and people within and near to the these areas should keep a close eye to their surroundings in the event they might spot him.

Dorsett is described as being Caucasian, standing 5'7" tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds with graying brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was reportedly carrying gear that included a Gregory Paragon backpack, a Marmot two-person backpacking tent, and a Marmot sleeping bag, all in a sage green color.

Anyone who has information regarding the current whereabouts of Dorsett or who thinks they might have seen him since June 24 is being asked to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office at 509-422-7232.