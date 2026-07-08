Brushfire Threatens Homes, Forces Evacuations Near Quincy
Residents in the Quincy area were placed on high alert this morning due to a fast-moving wildfire.
Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, tells KPQ News the blaze sparked at around 7 a.m. along Road 13 Northwest from Road P Northwest to Adams Road.
The fire's rapid spread quickly prompted a Level 2 Evacuation Notice for several homes in the area, which have since been downgraded to a Level 1 Fire Advisory.
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Foreman says the blaze torched at least 50 acres before being brought under control by crews from several local fire agencies.
He adds the same tract of land has been the site of numerous wildfires over the past few years.
No structures were damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.
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Gallery Credit: ASHLEY SOLLARS